F.N.B. Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

FNB opened at $7.36 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

