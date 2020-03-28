Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $253.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Financial Institutions by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

