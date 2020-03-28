First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Defiance Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 79,132 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 116,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,026 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

