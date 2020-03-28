First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $101,570.00. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

