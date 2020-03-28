First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded First National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,568.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$44.95.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$342.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.4399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.71%.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.