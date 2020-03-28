First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First of Long Island in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First of Long Island’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. First of Long Island has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

First of Long Island stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

