First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an action list buy rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.48.

FM opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$16.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

