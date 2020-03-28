First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

SPR stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $94.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

