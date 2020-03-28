First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,194,000 after buying an additional 1,335,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 669,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 643,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,611,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,690,000 after purchasing an additional 579,040 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

WPM stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.