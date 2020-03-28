First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 77,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.24 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.15.

In related news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

