First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 405.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.01. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

