First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 202.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 100,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 231,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 231,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.