First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 175,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 66,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

