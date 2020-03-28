First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,005 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE:ASX opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.