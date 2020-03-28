FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 559.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

