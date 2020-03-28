FirstCash Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

