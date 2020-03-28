Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FBC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

