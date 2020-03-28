Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Shares of F stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

