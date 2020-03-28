Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$160.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$147.50 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNV. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$140.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion and a PE ratio of 76.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.89.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,706,569.98.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

