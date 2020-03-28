Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRU. TD Securities raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

FRU stock opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$2.41 and a one year high of C$9.88. The stock has a market cap of $304.72 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

