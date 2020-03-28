FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCEL. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $333.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 655,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 660.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 497,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

