FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 619,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 400,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

