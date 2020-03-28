FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

PBH opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

