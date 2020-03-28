FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%.

CSWC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

In other news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at $898,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 59.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 31.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 200,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

