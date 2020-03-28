FY2020 EPS Estimates for CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Cut by Desjardins

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIX. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of CIX opened at C$13.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.82. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$534.70 million for the quarter.

In other CI Financial news, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total transaction of C$964,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,684 shares in the company, valued at C$2,004,782.82. Also, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,683,990. Insiders have sold 171,211 shares of company stock worth $4,190,661 over the last 90 days.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

