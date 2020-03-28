FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Raised by Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

TSE:LUG opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.65.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

