FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

CLF stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at $592,410.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

