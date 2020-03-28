FY2021 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Corp. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for MGIC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

NYSE MTG opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

