FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) Decreased by Cormark

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Look Vision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

New Look Vision Group has a twelve month low of C$23.97 and a twelve month high of C$35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.35.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

