FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sprott Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sprott in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SII. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $586.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.99.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.