Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.52 per share, with a total value of $30,272.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

