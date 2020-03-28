Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in L S Starrett were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L S Starrett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCX opened at $3.30 on Friday. L S Starrett Co has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Riordan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,886.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Riordan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,919.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

