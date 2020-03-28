Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.16 per share, with a total value of $190,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.