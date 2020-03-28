Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 42,589 Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 370.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 419,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Ardagh Group SA has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

ARD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.