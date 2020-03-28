Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,873 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

