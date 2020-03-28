Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,762 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.85% of Electromed worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

ELMD stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

