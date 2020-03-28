Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.83% of United-Guardian worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

UG stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.05. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

United-Guardian Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

