Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

