Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,467.37 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $974.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,830.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,569.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,479.38. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.34 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.