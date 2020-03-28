Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 81,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 149,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

AMOT stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $267.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at $351,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.