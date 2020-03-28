Gabelli Funds LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $60.03 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

