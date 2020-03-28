Gabelli Funds LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of AxoGen worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXGN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.80. AxoGen, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

