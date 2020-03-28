Gabelli Funds LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 202.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CDOR opened at $4.47 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.