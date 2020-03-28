Gabelli Funds LLC Has $960,000 Position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.51% of Akorn worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKRX. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akorn by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Akorn by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKRX stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Akorn, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million.

In related news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $30,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Akorn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

