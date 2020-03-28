Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,004,737,000 after acquiring an additional 153,413 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

