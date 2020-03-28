Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Orange by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Orange SA has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

