Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

