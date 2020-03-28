Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,764.38. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $1,400,860.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,298 shares of company stock valued at $81,043,730.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

