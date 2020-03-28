Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.