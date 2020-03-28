Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In other news, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at $89,184.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $298.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.